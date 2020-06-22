Twitter adds new feature to its 'lists'

It seems things are in a constant state of flux in Twitter these days.

First, Twitter's version of 'stories' Fleets was unveiled. Then it had another feature that prompted users to read the story before retweeting it. Twitter then was said to test out a feature to allow users to respond with emojis on the regular timeline. Then it was audio tweets for iOS users.

Now, Twitter is releasing a new list search option to all users. This will help users discover new lists and add them to their feed.

In a tweet from its official handle Twitter said, "Add new voices and conversations to your Timeline using Lists."

The update adds ‘Show more recommendations’ option in the ‘Discover new lists’ section. It allows users to find new lists from the recommendations by Twitter or search for a particular topic and get lists that way. Users then can follow that particular list.

Add new voices and conversations to your Timeline using Lists.You can now:👉 make a List👉 discover new Lists👉 follow a List👉 Tweet a List pic.twitter.com/7xhwMXRUWGJune 18, 2020

It's based on users' preferences

It is said that the lists in search results are based on Twitter algorithm that takes into account who the users follow, their current lists, and the things the users and the lists tweet about.

According to a news report, "in addition to the list recommendation panels in your Twitter feed, you'll now also be able to tap on a 'Show more recommendations' prompt at the bottom to get to the list search option."

"From there, you can enter a topic and get a listing of themed lists, based on their title, for you to add as either a swipeable, alternate feed, or just to have for reference among your other lists," the report added.

Twitter is critically analysing the lists it recommends. A twitter team apparently has to approve the list before it is put out for recommendation. This part of the process is reportedly manual.

Twitter had been working to make lists and topics a key element, expanding the focus of the platform beyond simply following people, while also making it easier for new users to discover more relevant content.

The new feature seems to be a staged rollout for Android and iOS users. List discovery is aimed at giving users an enhanced experience on their Twitter timeline.