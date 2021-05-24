Tinder will alert users before they send offensive messages

Tinder is probably the most widely used dating application across the globe. Since it is a platform that helps people find a partner and spread love if offensive or harassing messages are sent using its messaging option, it beats the purpose.

Hence going forward Tinder will prompt users with an “Are you sure?” to stop and rethink before sending a potentially offending message to someone. The dating platform uses AI to help detect harassing and harmful messages thus prevent untoward incidents.

The company claims that this alert message, “Are you sure?” has already been able to reduce messages sent in inappropriate language by over 10 per cent in early testing and that is indeed a positive sign. However, as AI improves over the period and continues to involve, Tinder should be able to stop more such messages.

"The early results from these features show us that intervention done the right way can be really meaningful in changing behaviour and building a community where everyone feels like they can be themselves," said Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group.

AYS or “Are you sure?” is one of many such security features that Tinder has. It joins the “Does This Bother You?" feature that is a proactive alert that helps users who might have received a message containing harmful language. Together both these features are supposed to make Tinder a bit safer.

Apart from Tinder social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram have got a similar system in place to alert users before posting offensive comments. In March, Instagram said that in a bid to fight bullying and harassment, it added a feature that would allow users to block or restrict multiple accounts from the comments section of their posts.

YouTube on the other hand had introduced several features to support diverse communities. To encourage healthy and respectful interactions, it also plans to empower the YouTuber’s with a new filter that would flag inappropriate comments and hold them for review.

