Three's parent company creates global digital unit

Three’s parent company CK Hutchison has created a new unit that will identify and create digital services across the various businesses under its control.

CK Hutchison owns mobile operators in several countries in Europe and in Asia and has interests in infrastructure, ports and retailers – including Superdrug in the UK.

The London-based CK Hutchison Innovations Opportunities Development venture will seek to leverage the insights of these various companies to create digital services that can be applied across the entire portfolio.

CK Hutchison

The hope is that CK Hutchison will be able to pursue cross-border business opportunities and identify new revenue streams in areas such as online gaming and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Areas of focus include data analytics and management services, technology and market intelligence and digital consumer products development.

The unit will centralise the international roaming functions of CK Hutchison’s operators to improve the level of service and the unit’s capabilities will be offered to MVNOs through a wholesale and enterprise division.

A recent example of what might be possible is the launch of a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) for Superdrug’s loyalty programme users, powered by the Three mobile network.

“The launch of the new division strengthens CK Hutchison’s market positioning as one of the leading global telecoms providers” said Susan Buttsworth, CEO, CKH Innovations Opportunities Development.