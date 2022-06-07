This game by COD franchise could soon be available for Android and iOS

Audio player loading…

Recently, we have seen a couple of console and PC gaming titles making their way to the smartphones like Apex Legends Mobile, Diablo Immortal. Now, the latest rumours suggest that the heat in the battle royale space is going to increase as a new COD title, Call of Duty Warzone, could soon make its smartphone debut.

A report by Digit suggested that tipster Tom Henderson found the game listed on the PlaytestCloud. It is being said that the game will be available for both Android and iOS devices. According to the previous leaks, the game will be known as War Zone Mobile or WZM.

The screenshots of the game revolving around the internet possibly showcase the Verdansk map. Moreover, the studios shared a job opening for the role of Executive Producer for a game called WZM, which looks like the abbreviation for Warzone Mobile.

There is no confirmation of the launch timeline of the game in the global market. However, it is being speculated that the game will make its way in 2022 itself.

What's the competition?

Considering the current trends, the market is already packed with a lot of popular games that have gathered a decent number of audience, mostly millions. Some of the recent examples of the same are Apex Legends Mobile and Diablo Immortal, which launched in the last couple of months.

Apart from that, we can say that Warzone Mobile will face tough competition from Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI. One thing which we already know is that the game will be easily able to take its place amongst the gaming lovers as it is one of the most popular ones from the COD franchise.

Furthermore, the game seems like a reply from COD to Apex Legends Mobile, as it will no doubt have better graphics than the traditional COD Mobile. Other details regarding the Warzone Mobile are still under the wraps, and we can get to know more as soon as the launch approaches.

