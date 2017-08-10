This could be the best looking phone for under Rs 15,000

Given the dominance of Apple, Samsung, and a handful of Chinese mobile OEMs, LG has somewhat taken a backseat in our minds. Its flagship offering, the G6, has failed to impress the markets and the company is eager to make an impact in any way possible. Enter the LG Q6, which was launched in India yesterday as an Amazon exclusive. The phone will set you back by Rs 14,999, with Amazon offering an additional discount of Rs 3,000 with exchanges.

The timing was just about right for Amazon, as it kicked off the Great Indian Sale yesterday, which will be held until the 12th of August. As for the phone itself, the LG Q6 looks a lot like the LG G6 in terms of design, and that’s not a bad thing.

The handset comes with an exciting design, and a slightly different display aspect ratio, which is sure to make it stand out in the industry. The specs sheet doesn’t inspire much confidence, though. But LG can negate this aspect with the design and the display on board.

Big companies are still playing catch up with the smaller manufacturers when it comes to mid-ranged and budget ranged handsets. However, LG’s effort with the Q6 shows a renewed focus on the mid-ranged segment.

The LG Q6 features a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 (18:9), making it the only mid-ranged handset in the market to have the honor. The handset also comes with the octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset, clocked at 1.4 GHz.

Rounding off the specs sheet is a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP wide angle front camera, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is MIL-STD-810G compliant for durability, which is a bonus feature on a mid-ranger like this. The phone will be available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold variants.