This cheap AMD Ryzen mini PC has a fingerprint reader and can drive four 4K monitors

What is it? The Beelink GT-R is a powerful Ryzen mini workstation PC with one unique feature, an embedded fingerprint reader.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? There's more to the eye than just that biometric feature; for a very reasonable outlay you get a compelling, fully loaded powerful workstation PC that can drive four 4K monitors. If you've found something similar and cheaper, let us know via Twitter!)

How much does it cost? The Beelink GT-R is available from Banggood for $599.99 (about £455/AU$790) until January 15 2021 using the code BGdec17 at checkout for the CN and HK warehouses. That's an extra $20 off the current sale price of $619.99. Overall, you get more than 36% off its suggested retail price.

Exclusive deal Beelink GT-R mini workstation PC: $949.99 $599.99 at Banggood

Save $350 using the code BGdec17 at checkout for the CN and HK warehouses. The Beelink GT-R is a capable AMD Ryzen workhorse that delivers oodles of value for not a lot of dosh. Hurry up! This offer ends on January 15.View Deal

What else should we know? At its heart is a Ryzen 5 3550H, a quad-core CPU with eight threads and a Radeon Vega 8 graphics. There's also 16GB of RAM (in dual channel configuration), a 512GB SSD, a 1TB hard drive, Wi-Fi 5 and a plethora of ports. We counted 14 ports, half of them USB ones. The fingerprint reader is located on the top of the device and there's even a pair of microphones and a clear CMOS button in case of emergency.

Any cons? Why the hard drive? We have no clue. We'd prefer to have a 1TB SSD. Also the specs lists Bluetooth 4.2, surely a mistake.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet..

