The WH-H910N h.ear 3 are Sony's first Flipkart exclusive headphones

Sony has expanded its wireless noise cancellation headphones range in India with the launch of the Sony WH-H910N headphones, the follow-up to the h.ear 2. This headphone is also the first Flipkart exclusive product by Sony.

Sony WH-H910N h.ear 3 headphones dual noise-cancellation microphones, one feed-forward and one feed-back. With the Sony headphones Connect app, you can personalize the performance of the headphone. It also offers Adaptive Sound Control and the app has a smart function feature that automatically detects the type of ambient sounds around you and quickly adapts headphone settings to deliver a satisfying listening experience.

There’s also a “quick attention” mode, which can be activated by holding your hand over the touch sensor. This makes it easier to have a conversation while listening to music. It also automatically detects travelling, walking, and waiting modes and adjusts ambient sound settings accordingly.

The Sony WH-H910N headphones feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity along with the NFC option. The 25mm drivers with rigid aluminium domes and soft urethane edge diaphragms will produce sound pressure same as the conventional 40-mm drivers. It also supports Hi-Res audio and Hi-Res audio wireless along with LDAC audio coding technology to transmit Hi-Res audio content over Bluetooth. DSEE HX(Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX) reproduces music to provide a rich and natural sound.

The Sony WH-H910N headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 2.5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes charge. It comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built-in and also supports Google Assistant and Siri. With the touch controls, you can play/pause/skip tracks, answer/reject calls, and also access the voice assistant.

The headphone is made of a silicone headband and soft-cushioned earpads in a slim form factor. It features a compact fold-up design that makes it easy to store it and carry it around while travelling.