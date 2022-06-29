The covers are off on Hyundai's new EV Ioniq 6 - It's a scene-stealer

Audio player loading…

After creating typical buzz around its latest EV the Ioniq 6, Hyundai Motor Company today formally lifted the veil on it, and by the looks of it, the South Korean automaker seems to have a winner on its hand. Like its predecessor, the much acclaimed Ioniq 5, the new EV combines aesthetics with functional efficiency in right mix.but the company has not revealed any other specifications of the new EV.

Ioniq 6, the second model in Hyundai's dedicated all-electric-vehicle lineup, is described as 'an Electrified Streamliner', in that its chiseled aerodynamics reduce the car's air resistance. The vehicle also makes use of sustainable materials in its interiors, which is another box ticked in these politically correct times.

Ioniq 6: Its design philosophy

SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center, said, "the distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the Ioniq 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers personalized place for all."

The electric sedan, which has redolence of (in design terms) some vintage Porsches, had its interior space developed simultaneously with the exterior form. "Efforts were made to maximize and optimize the interior space, stretching it at the front and rear, resulting in a unique streamliner silhouette and spacious interior," Hyundai said.

Ioniq 6 has sports a low nose, active air flaps at the front, wheel gap reducers, and optional slim digital side mirrors. It also has an elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boat-tail structure, and separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper. The EV also integrates 'over 700 Parametric Pixels' in various places, such as headlamps, rear combination lamps, front lower sensors, air vent garnishes and center console indicator. This has been done to reinforce the brand’s identity throughout the vehicle. The newly designed Hyundai ‘H’ badge is applied on the front and rear of the vehicle.

Ioniq 6: Colour themes and interiors

Hyundai said the cocoon-shaped interior is replete with practical features and sustainable materials. The group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) seems to have enabled the designers to stretch the interior, front and rear, to create spacious legroom. The control unit is centrally located to reduce distraction and spur intuitive driving. The modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster. A bridge-type center console provides convenient in-car storage.

Hyundai said dual color ambient lighting will provide overall illumination inside the car. Users can choose from a spectrum of 64 colours and six dual colour themes. There is also a 4-dot Interactive Pixel Lights on the steering to enable easy communication between the driver and vehicle.

Hyundai is said to have applied sustainable materials to the exterior, including recycled pigment paint from end-of-life tyres to the cladding and bamboo charcoal pigment paint to the body.

Ioniq 6’s interiors, depending on the trim level, will include eco-process leather (seats), recycled PET fabric (seats), bio TPO skin (dashboard), bio PET fabric (headliner), bio paint derived from vegetable oils (doors), and recycled fishing net carpet.

The Ioniq 6 world premiere will take place in July, when Hyundai will reveal the full specifications.