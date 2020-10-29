Thanks to Samsung, old building is spookiest house for Halloween

A centuries-old building was adroitly rigged using projecting mapping and Samsung SmartThings technology to provide spooky Halloween thrills for local families in the remote English village of Stevenage.

The Old Bury, the oldest house in Stevenage old town, was transformed using devices to control the lights, sound, and security cameras which form part of the show that features a custom built 13-feet high mechanical skeleton and field of rotating pumpkins.

Special effects make up artists and dancers also performed in front of the building.

Dancers from dance troupe Empire performed dressed in UV skeleton outfits. Make-up artistry was by artist and influencer Ellie Hand-McCready.

How Samsung went about the spooky show?

SmartThings tech was controlled and monitored via the Smart Things app on a Samsung Galaxy S20 and QLED TV. The devices were used to adjust and trigger the lighting, fog, music and sound effects featured in the show.

Kyle Brown, Head of Connected Living Solutions, Samsung UK said: “We wanted to showcase how SmartThings technology works in a fun and interactive way. The Halloween House display demonstrates the simple capabilities on a mass scale and the how to guides simplifies further how people can replicate this at home. SmartThings allows you to control the tech in your home with a touch of a button and is compatible with a wide range of connected devices."

Samsung also released a video guide on how to replicate some of the effects seen in the film using SmartThings technology at home.

The ‘how to’ guide illustrates how music & sound effects, smoke and lighting can be triggered using the app to create a next level Halloween at home experience.

Samsung’s Halloween light show was designed to inspire children and adults who may not be able to celebrate Halloween in the usual way this year due to the pandemic situation.

A poll of 2,000 British adults by Samsung revealed that over half of those surveyed (55%) will be finding new ways to celebrate Halloween this year, such as hosting virtual parties online.

Source: Samsung