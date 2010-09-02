Toshiba's Freeview HD-ready Regza VL series announced

Toshiba has unveiled its Freeview HD-ready Regza VL series - billing the new arrivals as a 'premium range of Full HD LED TVs'.

Toshiba's Regza VL series carries the DVB-T2 tuner required to watch Freeview HD, doing away with the need for an external box.

The series is available in two sizes, 40 inches and 46 inches, and both models offer 100Hz picture processing and Full HD.

They also include Wi-Fi compatibility, with applications for YouTube and BBC iPlayer.

Danish design

"Designed in collaboration with Danish designer's Jacob Jensen Design, the Regza VL series features a completely revised appearance from any Regza range launched before it," explains Toshiba's release.

"Manufactured using complementary and visually striking elements, each REGZA VL series model boasts a unique look based on the principle of clean lines and the use of high quality materials, including glass and metal."

The Regza VL series has been given a UK release date of October 2010, with no prices released as yet.