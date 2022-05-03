Telegram adds more monetisation features with premium stickers

Audio player loading…

Telegram looks to be working on bringing in more paid features to its app with the company now rumoured to be testing out premium stickers and message reactions. While the feature is currently being tested on iOS, it is expected to make its way to Android users as well.

According to a report by FoneArena, Telegram is beta testing a subscription service within the app named “Telegram Premium” that unlocks additional features like custom stickers and reactions that are otherwise not available to other users. As the screenshot shows us, can view all the stickers available in the app in the carousel, however, premium stickers have a star icon to differentiate them.

Telegram is also reportedly testing an avatar creator feature that will allow users to customize their profile pictures using stickers or emojis available on the app. A closer look at the images from the beta version of the app shows that you can choose the background, the colour and its gradient. You could also choose to create a simple monogram with a max 2 characters limit as seen in the screenshot.

(Image credit: Telegram Beta)

It is unconfirmed when these features would be rolled out, but we could expect them to roll out to everyone in the coming months.

While the messaging app has stayed afloat with the personal funding of creator Pavel Durov, the company last year began monetising its platform by adding sponsored messages within the app. Though, it is amazing to see that Telegram is implementing them only in ‘channels’ that have a large number of members leaving personal chats and private groups and other free experiences untouched. At least for now.

An impressive monetisation

(Image credit: r/Telegram)

The monetisation of Telegram was inevitable at some point. The cost incurred to manage and pay for data centres and other equipment. The messaging has maintained its stand that any revenue earned will also be ‘shared among the community’.

Through the new premium stickers, the subscription fees would support both the app as well as the content creators. The company might also launch a platform for creators to showcase their work in the future as the subscription model nears an official launch.