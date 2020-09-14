Tecno Spark Power 2 Air with 7-inch display, 6000 mAH battery launched in India

Having launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 barely three months ago, the Hong Kong-based Tecno Mobile today announced its successor the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air that brings with it a different microprocessor and a new set of cameras.

The new device, which goes on sale from next week on Flipkart, is a direct successor to the device that launched in June. The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air has the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under its hood, while its predecessor came with Helio P22.

The device is priced at Rs.8,499 for the solitary model with 3GB RAM and additional storage of 32GB. The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes in Cosmic Shine and Ice Jadeite colour options and goes on sale on September 20 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

Check out the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air on Flipkart

Specifications

The device, which adds to the already crowded sub-Rs.10,000 segment carries dual-SIMs including a Nano SIM and runs on the HIOS 6.1 operating system based on Android 10. It has a large 7-inch HD+ screen that renders 1640x720 pixels that delivers on a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The phone comes with a water-drop notch display with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio and 480 nts of brightness. Users can upgrade the internal storage by 256GB using the dedicated microSD card slot. It also supports a rear fingerprint sensor.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Camera and batteries

On the camera front, The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air has a quad-camera setup that includes a 13MP rear camera and two 2MP sensors for bokeh and macro shots. It also comes with an AI lens to bolster the overall experience. The camera also features quad LED flash, auto-scene detection mode and AI HDR modes. There's also an 8MP selfie camera with dual flash support.

Given that longer battery life has become a priority for most smartphone users, the Techno Spark Power 2 Air doesn't disappoint. It boasts a massive 6000mAh battery that claims up to 560 hours of standby time and 38 hours of calling time.Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac.