Tata Elxsi sets up innovation centre in Bengaluru for EVs

As push for electric Vehicles (EVs) adoption in India gains steam, so have activities for ecosystem research and development. Design and technology services company Tata Elxsi and Japanese advanced semiconductor solutions provider Renesas Electronics Corporation have announced a collaboration for a design centre in Bengaluru for electric vehicles. Two-wheelers and light EVs will become the starting point for the two companies before moving to four-wheelers in the future.

The new Next Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) was opened in January, the companies announced yesterday.

"Collaboration is a support for Make in India campaign"

Tata Elxsi and Renesas said they would collaborate "to create reference designs and solution accelerators for critical EV subsystems like battery management systems and motor control units, among others."

The two companies hope to come up with solutions that will help cut down product development risks, costs and greatly improve time-to-market, and a wide portfolio of products and variants for OEMs and suppliers.

Shaju S, Vice President and Head of Transportation, Tata Elxsi said: "Electric vehicles are revolutionizing not only the traditional automotive market but also the mobility and energy ecosystems as a whole. Our customers will undoubtedly benefit from the proven chipsets and support system of Renesas."

Taizo Hayashi, Vice President of Automotive New Business Creation Division, Renesas, said: "This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to support the ‘Make in India’ government initiative and we look forward to generating future business growth in India."

The NEVIC Solution Center will be a turning point as OEMs and Tier 1s will now have access to secure system solutions and can leverage Tata Elxsi’s Electrification expertise for use case specific customizations, he added.

Tata Elxsi is a leading provider of design and technology services across industries, including automotive. It provides integrated offerings, from research and strategy to electronics and mechanical design, software development, validation, and deployment, and is supported by a network of design studios, global development centers, and offices worldwide. These cover the entire spectrum of the EV ecosystem, from the In-Vehicle systems and subsystems to the connectivity, cloud platform and EV infrastructure elements.

