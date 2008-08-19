Review: Sony Vaio VGN-FW11ZU

The guys over at What Laptop have been given exclusive review dibs on Sony's new VAIO, the VGN-FW11ZU.

This laptop, built for the high-definition era boasts a new, stylish silver chassis and Centrino 2 technology.

While we'll let you take a look for yourself at what the laptop offers on What Laptop's website, we can say that the lappie houses ample power for regular use but it falls short of being an all-out media centre.

Saying that, the laptop contains an impressive 4GB of memory and a spacious 300GB hard disk, and comes with an integrated camera and a 16.4-inch screen that plays back images on a 16:9 aspect ratio, which means that you can watch widescreen movies at their native resolution.

HD viewing

There's also a Blu-ray optical drive included, so it's all geared up for HD viewing. As for video editing, the inclusion of ATi Mobility Radeon HD chip means that editing hi-def footage is also possible.

Check out whatlaptop.co.uk for a more in-depth and exclusive review of the Sony Vaio VGN-FW11ZU.