Stray players are putting their own cats in the game

Stray players on PC are currently living the dream with mods that let them swap their own cats into the game.

The game's furry protagonist is an orange tabby whose antics have hypnotized cats the world over. He's partly based on Murtaugh, the cat whose human is one of the cofounders of developer Blue Twelve. You can read more about him and the other feline inspiration over on the PlayStation blog (opens in new tab).

But the choice to limit players to the nameless ginger stray, rather than opening up the floor to character creation is a deliberate one. That you can now disregard completely if you're on PC. There's a slew of feline variants over on Nexus Mods (opens in new tab) that'll let you find the closest match to your own moggy. So you can step into their adorable little beans and whisk (er) them off on an adventure. This Twitter thread (opens in new tab) has rounded up a whole bunch to give you an idea of what's available:

How to change the color of the cat in Stray

Modder Sirgalahad1972 (opens in new tab) is doing a lot of the heavy lifting with these Stray mods. On their mod page alone, you'll find a couple of different black and white cats, a Siamese cat, a brown cat, and a red cat to name a few. They've even got some accessories if you feel like your Stray needs a statement piece. There's glasses, an eyepatch, and a jaunty newsboy cap to choose from.

If you're in the market for something a little bit different, there's a Garfield mod (opens in new tab), and this absolutely terrifying GTA: San Andreas CJ mod that words can't adequately describe.

Once you've found a clone of your cat on the site, follow the instructions on the mods' page to swap it in.

Why doesn't Stray let you change the cat's color

Speaking to Kotaku (opens in new tab), Stray producer Swann Martin-Raget said the conversation around cat customizsation was a "heated debate." But ultimately it came down to what the studio was capable of, and the narrative of the game itself.

"We are a small team, and production-wise, it was quite tricky to have something that really was at the quality level we wanted. But also … the story is quite important for us, and this character – it’s really his story. So we wanted him to be recognizable and unique in the game."

PS4 and PS5 players will be stuck experiencing the game as intended. Although on the plus side, they can play Stray for free. But if you're on PC, feel free to put Mr. Bigglesworth the Second into the game and see if he recognizes himself on the big screen.