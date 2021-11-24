Spotify launches Netflix Hub - we tell you what it is

Are you looking for official playlists of Netflix-hits like Money Heist, Bridgerton, and On My Block? Do you want the official soundtrack for shows like Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop?

Well, just head to Netflix Hub. It is the one-stop place that Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has announced in collaboration with Netflix, and it will house all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts related to Netflix offerings.

This hub is available for all free and premium listeners in India, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland. Aside from official soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts, they will get access to exclusive Spotify content, too.

How to access Netflix Hub

Explaining the rationale behind the introduction of Netflix Hub, Spotify said "today’s trending shows and movies aren’t just inspiring fandoms, they’re also fueling internet-wide obsessions." Taking the specific example of Squid Game, the South Korean show that has caught the fancy of worldwide audience, Spotify said its listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep the experience going. "It’s clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more—and they come to Spotify to hear it."

So, Netflix Hub on Spotify will provide the fans full audio-streaming experience from the entertainment they love.

(Image credit: Spotify)

Giving a list of the playlists, Spotify also unveiled an enhanced album experience for Netflix’s new action-packed Western film, The Harder They Fall. It also provides the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the movie’s soundtrack, led by Jay-Z, and the album’s exclusive audio liners from featured artists like Kid Cudi, Koffee, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Listeners can access these Spotify features through Canvas, Storylines, and playlist Clips.

Users can access the Netflix Hub by simply searching “Netflix” on Spotify. Within the hub, users can find all official playlists of top-rated shows, podcasts and films.

The hub can be accessed from the mobile as well as the web version of the service.

Back in 2019, Spotify collaborated with Disney to create the Disney Hub.

