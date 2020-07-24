Sony ZV-1 compact vlogging camera launched in India

Sony’s digital cameras need little introduction. Expanding its portfolio, the new Sony ZV-1 has been launched in India with many meaningful features for creators.

Launched globally in May, the Sony ZV-1 brings features from its flagship cameras to a more affordable price point without skimping on essentials. It even manages to add a flip screen in this compact body, which is an important aspect for vloggers.

Sony ZV-1 specs and features

The Sony ZV-1 uses a 20.1MP 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with the BIONZ X image processor. This allows it to shoot videos at up to 4K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps and a whopping 960fps during slow motion. It is also the first camera from Sony with a proper flip screen and weighs just 294 grams.

It has a fixed 24mm-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens (2.7x optical zoom) to go from wide to telephoto smoothly. Face-priority autoexposure will ensure that the user’s face is always correctly metred and exposed, even amid changing lighting conditions.

Sony’s legendary autofocusing capabilities also make the cut, with options for face, eye and object tracking. A new ‘Product showcase’ mode has also been added which can smartly shift focus to the product being shown by a person. Vloggers will also appreciate the Bokeh switch which instantly defocuses the background.

The ZV-1 also brings optical and electrical image stabilization while shooting in HD to reduce shake and jitters. On the same lines, there’s also a new directional 3-capsule microphone on the camera to record better audio in front of the lens. A 3.5 mm audio jack is also present to connect external mics.

Sony ZV-1 price in India

(Image credit: Sony)

In India, the Sony ZV-1 is priced at Rs 77,990. The package will also include the GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with wireless remote, a 64GB UHS memory card and an extra battery. It will go on sale starting August 6.