Sony patent hints PS VR could get one of HTC Vive's best features

A recently published patent from Sony indicates the electronics giant is looking into sensors that could track its PlayStation VR headset more like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

The system proposed in the patent would track the wearer's movements and location with a similar technology used in higher-end headsets, which come with projectors that 'sense' a user's location in a designated space.

Currently, the PS VR utilizes a PlayStation Camera peripheral to visually track a user's head position using lights on the front of the headset.

While PS VR's solution works just fine (as well as keeps costs down to half that of a Vive), room-scale motion tracking would afford a more immersive experience and open up possibilities for the kinds of games that can be developed for Sony's headset.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Like most patents, this is not confirmation of Sony releasing a new add-on to its VR headset. It also wasn't clarified if this would function as an accessory or part of some kind of successor to the original PS VR headset.

That said, it's assuring to know the PlayStation purveyor isn't done coming up with ideas for the system and won't be leaving VR to wither on the vine just yet.

Should PlayStation VR have any new tricks up its sleeve, we wouldn't be surprised if Sony holds off making any announcements until its upcoming E3 2017 press event. Sony won't be alone, either, as competitor Microsoft already has some hardware news of its own planned for this summer.

Via CG Mag