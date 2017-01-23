Today's new macOS Sierra update fixes that MacBook Pro battery bug

After regaining the recommendation of US review group Consumer Reports, Apple has released a new update for macOS Sierra designed to fix up a few issues owners may be experiencing with the MacBook Pro.

Graduating from beta testing starting today, the macOS Sierra 10.12.3 update addresses (among many things) a bug in Safari seemingly responsible for the MacBook Pro's erratic battery life - which had originally cost it Consumer Reports' favor before retesting earlier this month.

The patch also addresses graphical issues on Apple's latest laptop, primarily GPU errors that would occur during encoding video projects with Adobe Premiere on the Touch Bar versions of the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros, according to TechCrunch.

Is the Pro out of the woods?

For those rocking older versions of macOS Sierra-compatible hardware, Apple still recommends the latest version, with it including more broad updates for previewing or searching certain .PDF files, and fixing an issue that prevented some third-party software from correctly importing images from digital cameras.

The latest version of macOS is Apple's second attempt to address issues some users have had with the MacBook Pro's problematic battery. The previous patch, released back in December, removed the laptop's 'battery remaining' meter due to inaccurate readings.

While Apple appears convinced that the Safari bug Consumer Reports helped uncover was the scourge behind the MacBook Pro's inconsistent battery, we'll find out soon for ourselves if the problem is squashed for good.

Computers aren't the only ones receiving a buff from Apple today, as the company also released new versions of tvOS, watchOS, and iOS - with the latter adding security updates for iPhone 5 and later, iPad (fourth-gen and later), and iPod touch (sixth-generation and later).

