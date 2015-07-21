Windows 10 could get first major update in October

Microsoft is already busy planning for the launch of Windows 10's next major update, which is expected to land in October.

Neowin reports that Threshold wave 2 will be a non-patch update, won't be Windows 10.1 and will focus mostly on optimising and stabilising the operating system.

The relatively short period between the launch of Windows 10 on July 29 and the planned update will allow Microsoft to correct any major performance issues fairly quickly.

Faster pace

Microsoft has increased its cadence of builds release for Threshold wave 2 (otherwise known as th2).

10.0.10500.0 first appeared on our radar on July 6, and since then five builds have been pushed with the latest one – 10.0.10505.0 - appearing on July 19.

Redstone will be the next big upgrade for Microsoft and is likely to bring more features that may have been left out of the current RTM (release to manufacturing) release in order to meet the July 29 deadline.

Expect it to hit the market sometimes next year with a heavy dose of as-a-service/subscription injected in it; until then Microsoft will be busy with updates to Windows Server 2016 and Office 2016.