Snapchat launches new Creator Shows in India

Snap Inc has announced the launch of its first local and original Indian creator shows featuring television actor Anushka Sen and comedian Vir Das. These shows produced by Qyuki, a digital media and artist management company and Weirdass Comedy, are for mobile-first audience and will air on Snapchat Discover.

They were first announced in October 2020 alongside a slate of other exclusive and Snap Original content.

Snap says its programmes are locally nuanced

Anushka Sen in the kitchen (Image credit: Snapchat)

The first show, “What’s On My Plate”, will have Snapchatters following Anushka in the kitchen as she makes some of her favourite dishes, whilst taking on a series of cooking challenges set by her ‘Food Wheel’ Snapchat Lens.

The second show, "The Most Epic Max Show”, will have Vir Das taking on seemingly impossible and new challenges. The weekly series premieres June 24 with episodes coming out every Thursday.

Both creator shows are a 10-episode series.

Vir Das takes on new challenges (Image credit: Snapchat)

Snap’s Creator Shows are first person, personality driven shows. Like all Shows on Snapchat, episodes average three to five minutes in length, are full-screen vertical and paced for mobile.

As of March 2021, Snap’s daily active user base in India grew by over 100% every quarter for the last five quarters.

“Shows on Snapchat are designed to both inform and entertain: created to reflect and celebrate the diverse voices, experiences and passions of the global community of Snapchatters. Snap’s unique original programming is locally nuanced for the Indian viewers,” said Vanessa Guthrie, Head of Snap Originals.

Snapchat says that over 70 million viewers in India have watched Snapchat Shows in the last year.

India is the biggest market after the US for Snapchat. The company is going the whole hog in making Snapchat feel local to its user community in India.