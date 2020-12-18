Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones with 22 hours battery life launched in India

Skullcandy has announced new headphones in India dubbed the Skullcandy Hesh ANC. As the name suggests, this headphone comes with active noise cancellation.

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC is an over-ear headphone from the brand in the Hesh series. This is also one of the cheapest headphones with active noise cancellation and joins the Venue and Crusher ANC in the lineup.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC price and availability

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC is priced at Rs 10,999 and is currently available on skullcandy.in. It is available in True Black and White Mod colour options. Th headphones come with a 2-year warranty.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC features

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC comes in a flat-folding and collapsible design which makes it easy to carry around the headphones. The company is also bundling a travel bag. The key feature of the headphones is the presence of active noise cancellation which is delivered by 4 mic setup. The digital noise cancellation removes all the external noise and offers you only the audio you are listing from your smartphone or any other connected device.

As for connectivity, the Hesh ANC harnesses Bluetooth 5.0. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack which will come in handy when the battery drains out. On the battery front, the headphone is said to last up to 22 hours on a single charge which is pretty much an industry standard. The rapid charge feature offers you 3 hours of playback with just 10-minute charge. The headphone can be charged via Type-C port.

Another prominent feature here is the tile, which we have seen on multiple Skullcandy products. The Skullcandy Hesh ANC comes with built-in tile which will come in handy when the headphones are misplaced. You can find the missing headphone using the Tile app easily. For audio, the headphones pack in 40mm driver with 20Hz – 20KHz frequency response and an impedance of 32 Ohms. And, lastly, the headphones weigh 228 grams.