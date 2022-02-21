Samsung tops global TV market - It's for the 16th straight year

Audio player loading…

New data shows that South Korean brands, Samsung and LG, lead the global TV market last year. Samsung was the world's top TV brand, posting a market share of 29.5% in terms of sale value. Its arch rival LG Electronics came in 2nd with an all-time high market share of over 18%.

The two companies have cemented their position at the top, thanks to robust demand for their large-screen and premium models. The two TV makers’ combined market share has been pegged at 48%.

According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung is at the top of the global TV market for the 16 straight year. In general, global TV shipments fell to 210 million units in 2021 from 217 million the previous year. Shipments are expected to reach around 217 million units this year.

LG too is doing well

Samsung sold 9.43 million QLED TVs last year alone, up from the 800,000 in 2017, 2.6 million in 2018, 5.32 million in 2019 and 7.79 million in 2020. Omdia data further said Samsung sold 42.1% of high-end TVs priced $2,500 or more last year. It accounted for 44.9% of supersize TVs with screens 80 inches or bigger.

A Samsung official has been quoted in the Korean media as saying, "Samsung Electronics propelled the No. 1 position via a premium strategy centered on QLED TVs. Since their launch in 2017, more than 26 million units have been sold”.

On the other hand, LG Electronics sold more than 4 million OLED TVs last year, which is almost double from 2 million units on-year. Also, the figure accounts for roughly 62% of total global OLED TV sales last year.

"OLED TVs are more than three times more expensive than LCD TVs on average. This allowed LG Electronics to expand its shipment and sales even though the global TV market slowed down," LG was quoted as saying.

For the record, Samsung has unveiled its 2022 TV lineup at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas, including Micro LED and Neo QLED TVs in various sizes.

