Samsung tops global smartphone market - It shipped 271 million units in 2021

Audio player loading…

There is both good and bad news on annual global smartphone shipment numbers. The global market grew for the first time since 2017, with annual shipments reaching 1.39 billion units in 2021. Notwithstanding this 4% annual growth, the numbers are still below the pre-pandemic levels as the Covid-19 wave is still to abate and component shortage continues to ravage the manufacturing supply system.

Among the countries, India and the US had a strong year, but China, the world’s biggest smartphone market, continued to decline due to supply-side issues, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor service.

Growth in the US was driven largely by demand for Apple’s first 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series Indian numbers were good due to higher replacement rates, better availability and more attractive financing options in mid-to high-tier phones.

Samsung's new generation foldables doing well

Among the brands, Samsung shipped 271 million units in 2021, up 6% from 2020, mainly due to increased demand for its mid-tier A and M series smartphones, Counterpoint said. Samsung’s annual shipments grew despite supply-side constraints. Its numbers reached 67 million in the last quarter. Its third-generation foldable phones are also doing well in the premium segment.

Apple’s global smartphone shipments grew 18% YoY to reach a record 237.9 million units in 2021 due to strong performance by the iPhone 12 series. Apple also grew in key markets such as the US, China, Europe and India. In China, it became the top smartphone brand in Q4 after six years thanks to the iPhone 13, consequently overtaking Samsung as the top smartphone globally in Q4 2021.

Xiaomi’s global smartphone shipments stood at 190 million units. But it was a patchy year for the Chinese brand. Its shipments declined in Q3 after a record Q2, it grew marginally in Q4 to ship 45 million smartphones.

Oppo (including OnePlus in its ambit since Q3 2021) was another of the top smartphone players to achieve record 2021 shipments, growing by 28% YoY to 143.2 million units.

Vivo had its highest-ever annual shipments globally due to strong offline penetration and a wide-ranging product portfolio. In Q4 2021, however, it declined by 9% YoY, as it lost the number one spot in the Chinese smartphone market to Apple.

Surprise from Motorola

Interestingly, according to Counterpoint's numbers, Motorola was the fastest-growing brand among the top 10 smartphone companies based on annual global shipments. "It took advantage of LG’s exit in the US, where it gained share in the sub-$300 price band by offering a strong lineup of widely available devices."

Realme, riding on its show good show in India, entered the top five Android OEMs globally for the first time as its affordable 5G strategy started to pay off.

Honor finished its first full year as an independent OEM in the top-10.

Tecno did well in the entry-tier, while Infinix gained the most in the entry-to mid-tier segment.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!