Samsung patents a laptop that can fold over twice - Gimmicky or workable?

Never mind, this is not what has been patented by Samsung.

Audio player loading…

Samsung, which pioneered the return of foldable smartphones and screens, is now aiming to fold laptops. Not once but twice over. The Korean electronic behemoth has got itself a patent from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a UN intellectual property agency, for a 'multi-foldable electronic appliance’.

The patent paper suggests that the device has the same shape as a regular laptop, but the keyboard is detachable from its display. Both the screen and keyboard look hinged, lending itself to be used as a hybrid device.

To be sure, Samsung alone is not this foldable laptop race. Asus is at it. So is Lenovo.

It's laptop as well as a foldable tablet PC

(Image credit: Letsgodigital.org)

According to a report from LetsGoDigital, Samsung's patent covers a laptop that folds traditionally and then can be folded once more when closed. As per the design in the images, the display and keyboard can be folded in half, reducing the size of the device to practically a quarter of the standard laptops. It is being speculated that Samsung will put to use its folding OLED tech for the display. When folded, the base of the laptop forms the outer sides of the device, with the screen tucked away in the middle.

Apparently, the motherboard, battery and components housed below the keyboard would be split into two sections to allow the device to fold vertically. According to the patent, the device also supports handwriting with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus.

The device looks to be designed with multiple functionalities in mind. If needed, a keyboard can be connected to the device. Otherwise, with just a screen, the device can be used as a foldable tablet PC.

Will it make to the markets?

As ever it should be remembered, just because a device has been patented it doesn't guarantee that it would make it as a mainstream product in the market. Lenovo too patented a whacky looking foldable screen 3 years back, purportedly for laptops. Nothing has come out of it so far. But it is equally true that Samsung is among the companies that don't experiment for the sake of experiment.

In any case, it is clear that the time for foldable laptops has arrived as multiple brands are attempting it. PCs with detachable displays and keyboards and foldable notebook PCs are already in the market. But a device with detachable and foldable (into half) display and keyboard seems a first.

But going by just this design, Samsung has to sort out a few wrinkles. The screen crease is something that is difficult look past in a laptop. Also, the question whether a hinged keyboard would be sturdy enough for regular typing.

A few hurdles need to crossed for sure. But instinct says that Samsung will mainstream it in a year or two.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Check out today's offer on phones

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!