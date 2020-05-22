Samsung India, Facebook to train local traders on digital

Samsung India today announced a partnership with Facebook whereby it would offer training to brick-and-mortar retail storeowners on how to go digital and manage the online ecosystem in order to grow their business.

As part of this initiative, Samsung has already trained more than 800 offline retailers and has lined up more training sessions in the coming weeks, a prepared statement from Samsung India said. The effort would help Facebook, which recently kickstarted Facebook Shops, a global initiative to small businesses during the lockdown.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy S20 (Buy it from Flipkart) in India and is expected to launch the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M51 soon.

The major focus of training is on enabling offline retailers to build a digital presence through the Facebook family of apps – Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The intensive training is helping Samsung’s offline retailers make their business known locally, and build credibility among the local population by setting up their business pages and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

As a result, offline retailers are likely to witness a growth in their business as they will become visible to more local consumers online. The presence of local Samsung retailers on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will help consumers reach out to their local retailers for more information about their desired Galaxy smartphone, and shop for Galaxy smartphones on the platform of their choice.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, ‘Consumers are at the heart of everything we do at Samsung. Over the last two months, our focus has been to adapt our business model to suit the changing needs of our consumers. We have taken a number of steps to enable the doorstep delivery of both our products and services to ensure social distancing."

This partnership with Facebook is helping a large number of Samsung’s retail partners go digital in a big way. By leveraging the Facebook training, the retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally.