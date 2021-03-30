Samsung Galaxy S21 FE color and camera details leaked

We’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE later in the year, but so far most rumors have focused simply on its existence and possible release timing. Now, though, we know a bit more about the possible design and specs.

According to GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a 32MP front-facing camera, which is quite different to what you’ll find on the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 (a 10MP camera), but is in line with the front snapper on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, as well as the more recent Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 5G.

We don’t know any other details about the camera, but we were reasonably impressed by the Galaxy S20 FE’s selfie camera in our review, so if it’s the same sensor then it will probably be similarly good here.

Going green

GalaxyClub also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in a light green shade, alongside previously rumored white, gray, purple, and pink options.

While GalaxyClub has a reasonable track record for Samsung leaks, we’d still take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely still a long way off. But with no conflicting information we equally have no real reason to doubt any of this.

We’ll probably find out the specs in full in August, as that’s currently rumored to be when the Galaxy S21 FE will land, but ahead of that we’d expect there to be loads more leaks and rumors, and TechRadar will report on all the credible ones, so stay tuned for updates.

Via Phone Arena