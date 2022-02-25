Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 48MP camera, large battery and an affordable price tag

Audio player loading…

Samsung has launched a new budget Android smartphone in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy A03 is the first A-series phone of the year and is aimed at entry-level smartphone users.

Some of the key specs of the phone include - a 6.05-inch screen, a UniSoC SoC, 48 MP dual camera setup, and a large 5000 mAh battery. The battery coupled with this processor and the display might last easily over a day, which is what most budget smartphone buyers look for.

Samsung Galaxy A03 price and availability

The retail price of Galaxy A03 has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. At this price point, the Galaxy A03 takes on the Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i and others. The phone comes in three colour options – Black, Blue, Red.

The company says that the Galaxy A03 will be available to purchase across retail stores, Samsung’s online portal and leading online stores, however, the availability date isn’t mentioned though.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specifications

The Galaxy A03 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display offers 720*1600 pixel resolution and comes in 20:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the phone is an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC clocked at 1.6Ghz. The phone is available in multiple storage and memory combinations – 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, 4GB of RAM and 64GB. The company did launch a 4GB +128GB variant in Vietnam, however, it seems that it was decided not to launch the 128GB variant in India.

The Galaxy A03 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor coupled with a 2 MP depth sensor. There is a 5MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies.

The phone draws power from a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 10W charging support. The phone runs on One UI Core 3.1 on top of Android 11 out of the box.

