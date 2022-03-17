Samsung Freestyle projector up for pre-booking in India - know early bird offers

Audio player loading…

Samsung recently launched the Freestyle projector in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Now, Samsung has opened a window for its Indian customers to pre-book the device.

Customers can visit the official online store of Samsung between March 18 to 28 and pre-order the product for Rs 2,000. Moreover, the customers who pre-book the projector will get a discount of Rs 4,000 at the time of final purchase.

The projector comes with a 180-degree design that allows the user to play their favorite movies, shows, and music on outdoor surfaces, floors, etc. It gets 360-degree sound support for enhanced audio experience.

On top of that, the projector also includes Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant built-in. The voice assistant support will also let the user give voice commands to start streaming their favorite content from applications like Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, etc.

The official Samsung website shows that the device is available for $899.99, which roughly converts to around Rs 68,000. We can assume that the projector will be priced in India between the range of Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000.

Samsung Freestyle Projector specifications

Starting off with the dimensions and weight, the Samsung Freestyle projector will weigh around 0.83kg, and it measures 3.7x5.3x3.7 inches. The Freestyle projector by Samsung has the upper hand over its competitors as it is adjustable up to 180-degree vertically.

The projector supports 1080 pixels HD resolution, and it can deliver auto-leveled and auto-focused images of different sizes. The size of these images ranges from 30 to 100 inches, and they can be produced on any flat surface.

The 360-degree five-watt speaker integrated into the projector makes sure that you get top-notch audio quality while streaming videos. Talking about the connectivity features, the device has a USB Type-C port and an HDMI port.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram