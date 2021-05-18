Samsung Display showcases new gizmos - S-Foldable, Slidable, Under Panel Camera

Samsung Display has unveiled its latest OLED technology-based products at the world’s biggest display exhibition --- 2021 SID Display Week.

Organised by Society for Information Display (SID), which runs through Friday online, Samsung has showcased its next-generation OLED products under the tagline “Better life thru Samsung OLED”.

They are all state of the art but consumer-centric products, including “S-foldable,” that is rumoured to be used for Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone.

Samsung's advanced displays at SID 2021

Among the products on display are:

S-Foldable: A multi-foldable mobile display that maxes out at 7.2 inches, but can be folded twice — both in and out — to be as small as a regular-sized smartphone (See pic on top).

17-inch Foldable: A foldable display that maxes out at 17 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio that can be folded to be tablet-sized, offering both portability and a larger screen.

Samsung Display's 17-inch Foldable (Image credit: Samsung Display)

Slidable: A display that can be slid horizontally to expand screen size for multitasking and videos, offering additional display area while maintaining a traditional smartphone’s form factor.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

Under Panel Camera: A front-facing camera for mobile devices that is housed underneath the display panel to achieve a real full-screen experience without distracting notches.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

Samsung Display will target various platforms

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi said the company's focus was on delivering high-quality viewing experiences to customers across devices, which is critical given the recent growth of remote work and non-face-to-face communication.

The company, which pioneered OLED technology in 2007, now accounts for nearly a quarter of the display market and over half of the smartphone market.

“Samsung Display will keep developing various self-luminous technologies including OLED, QD, and LED. It will take the lead in growing the market by providing display solutions in various sizes ranging 1-inch to 200-inch,” Choi added.

Additionally, Choi said that Samsung is innovating display technology for electric vehicles.