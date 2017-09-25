Samsung announces special Anniversary Sale on its online store

Right before the festive season kicks off, Samsung India has announced its special Samsung Shop Anniversary sale on Samsung India's online shopping platform, Samsung Shop from September 25 to September 30, where the company will be offering discounts and special deals on across its wide range of products. The list of product includes a number of smartphones along with televisions, wearables, mobile service packs and audio accessories.

Commenting on this, Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said- “Samsung Shop is a one-stop online store for our consumers who love to purchase the latest Samsung gadgets and accessories. We are happy to spread the joy on our anniversary with these special offers on our bestselling products. With special features like free delivery, no cost EMI financing schemes and live chat, we will continue to provide a superior experience to our valuable consumers”.

The smartphones listed for the deals include Galaxy S8, S8+, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy On Nxt 64GB, Galaxy J3 Pro, Galaxy On7, On7 Pro, Galaxy On 5, On 5 Pro. The customers can also exchange their old phone for a new Samsung phone. Moreover, Samsung is also offering 5% cashback for ICICI Bank Credit Card customers.

Other offers include free delivery, no cost EMI, delight delivery and live chat. There is also a special offers section for corporate employees where they will be getting exclusive deals on Samsung products for 365 days a year.

Samsung is already running a ‘Never Mind’ offer where it is offering one time screen replacement on select phones and tablets at a price of Rs. 990. The offer is valid up to Oct 21. On top of everything, there is a Triple Zero Offer on the smartphones which includes zero down payment, interest rate and processing fee.