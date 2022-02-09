Reliance Jio's browser gets Secure Mode feature - Here's how it works

Audio player loading…

Yesterday was ‘Safer Internet Day’, and to mark that JioPages has come up with a Secure Mode feature that it said would thwart trackers and ensure online privacy of its users.

JioPages is the made-in-India Android browser from Reliance Jio, and the company claimed that with the new 'secure mode' there is no need to download extensions for online privacy.

"JioPages web browser is focused at ensuring a safer browsing experience & online privacy of its users by blocking every possible tracking mechanism such as cookies, fingerprinting, web beacons, referrer header, unwanted advertising, tracking resources etc," a statement from the company said.

Currently, it is available inside JioPages’ android mobile version and the feature will soon be extended to JioPages’ Android TV & Jio set-top box users as well.

How to enable Safe Mode on JioPages mobile

JioPages is built on the Chromium Blink engine that is touted to provide faster page loads. The Jio browser supports eight Indian languages --- Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

The Secure Mode inside JioPages blocks all trackers from collecting any information that’s associated with the user.

JioPages also recommends enabling its Adblocker along with Secure Mode (both can be enabled together with one click inside the app). With this combination user’s data will not be shared anywhere and they will not see ads while they browse.

The company said the Secure Mode will hide websites' tracking consent requests, so users will not have to see them every time they visit the website. By default, it will counter third-party trackers, yet not first-party trackers that are exclusive to the website users may visit and are important for their user experience.

JioPages’ Secure Mode also prevents third party cookies and trackers from collecting or sharing any information about their users.

To access Secure Mode on mobile, users need to download JioPages from the Play Store. In home screen, users have to tap on 'Hamburger menu' in the bottom right corner. Then click on Secure Mode and further click OK on the Secure Mode pop-up.

It is simple and efficient.

