Reliance Jio upgrades its Rs. 149 plan, now offers unlimited data

Reliance Jio, the one year old yet one of the largest telco in the Indian telecom sector has upgraded its Rs. 149 plan and now offers unlimited data on this basic plan. This will come as a relief for users who recharge with this plan. While most other plans from Jio come with a post FUP speed of 128 Kbps, the Rs. 149 plan will come with a post FUP speed of 64 Kbps.

Unlimited data with Rs. 149

Earlier, Reliance Jio was offering 2GB 4G data, unlimited voice calls and 300 SMSs with a validity of 28 days. So, once you finished your 2GB data, you could no longer use data. Now, Reliance Jio has updated its plans on its website and added a post FUP speed of 64 Kbps.

According to the updated plans, users will get a post FUP speed of 64 Kbps once they finish their 2GB 4G data. Apart from this, there has been no other change in the Rs. 149 plan. Users who recharge with the Rs. 149 will get 2GB 4G data, post FUP speed of 64 Kbps, unlimited voice calls, 300 SMSs and unlimited access to Jio’s suite of apps.

Other plans from Reliance Jio

Apart from this plan, the company is also offering various other plans, starting from Rs. 19 to Rs. 1,999. The most popular plan of the company is the Rs. 399 plan which offers 84GB 4G data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited SMSs and free access to Jio’s suite of apps with a validity of 84 days.

Another pocket friendly plan from Reliance Jio is the Rs. 96 plan which comes with a validity of 7 days. It offers 7GB 4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB / day and a post FUP speed of 128 Kbps. The Rs. 509 plan on the other hand is useful for people who want to stream videos or download content daily. It comes with a daily FUP of 2GB / day, unlimited voice calls and SMSs with a validity of 56 days.