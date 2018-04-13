Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops with 4G connectivity

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio is reportedly in talks with chipset maker Qualcomm to launch a laptop with 4G connectivity in India. These laptops will probably be aimed at the budget segment and if they are launched with 4G connectivity, they could have a significant impact on the laptop segment in the Indian market.

After disrupting the Indian telecom market with its highly competitive plans, Reliance Jio is now looking to venture into the laptop arena and offer bundled 4G services to improve its average revenue per user. Earlier, the company had launched the JioPhone, a 4G VoLTE feature phone priced at Rs. 1,500.

Read more: Cat B35

Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, told ET that Qualcomm is working with Reliance Jio on this project. He said, “We have talked to Jio. They could take the device and bundle it with data and content.”

The laptops will reportedly run on Windows 10 and come with Qualcomm chipsets. Qualcomm is already working with other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Asus, Lenovo and HP to launch Always-connected PCs and Snapdragon 845 powered devices have also been launched in the US by HP and Asus.

Additionally, service providers like Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and other operators from US, UK, Australia and France are also helping the chipmaker in this project.

Qualcomm is currently working with Reliance Jio on the company’s 4G feature phone. The Qualcomm powered 4G laptops from Reliance Jio may come with Jio’s suite of apps, allowing users to watch movies, listen to music and use other Jio apps for free.