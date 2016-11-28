Relax! The 27,000 Reliance Jio bill going viral on Social Media is a hoax

The last few days you might have across posts on social media talking about how a Jio customer in Kolkata was charged with a Rs 27,718. If you’re a Jio customer and are worried about being charged such a crazy amount, you should relax as this is all a hoax.

Photoshop at its best

The Jio Bill of over Rs 27,000 for using 554 GB of data in the name of Mr Ayunuddin Mondal is FAKE. It’s a photoshopped image created by a prankster to induce such a panic amongst people. Jio 4G services will be free till December 31st under its Welcome Offer and you wont get unfairly charged for data.

A Jio spokesperson said, ““The bill in circulation is fake. Currently, we are offering services under Jio welcome offer, and we reassure our existing customers as well as potential customers who subscribe to Jio connection till December 3 that benefits of free unlimited voice and data will be available to all till 31st December 2016.”

Welcome offer to be extended?

Additionally, there have been rumours floating around that Jio will extend its welcome services till March 31st. There has been no official announcement yet but there is a strong possibility this may turn out to be true.