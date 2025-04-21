FBI warns scammers are posing as agents pretending to help recover lost funds

The FBI is warning about an ongoing scheme targeting victims of online fraud

The victims are encouraged to reach out to a person on Telegram, posing as the chief of IC3

The person would try to gain access to the victims' financial accounts

Cybercriminals are preying on victims of online fraud, using their state of emotional distress to cause even more harm, the FBI has said, revealing it received more than a hundred reports of such attacks in the last two years.

In the campaign, cybercriminals would create fake social media profiles and join groups with other victims of online fraud. They would then claim to have recovered their money with the help of the FBI's Internet Complaint Center (IC3). This makes the ruse credible, since IC3 is an actual division of the FBI and serves as a central hub for reporting cybercrime.

Those who believe the claim are then advised to contact a person named Jaime Quin on Telegram. This person, claiming to be the Chief Director of IC3, is actually just part of the scheme. Quin will tell people who reach out that he recovered their funds and would then ask for access to their financial information, to steal even more money.

Getting in touch

This is just one example of how the scam works. The FBI says that initial contact from the scammers can vary.

“Some individuals received an email or a phone call, while others were approached via social media or forums," it said. "Almost all complainants indicated the scammers claimed to have recovered the victim's lost funds or offered to assist in recovering funds. However, the claim is a ruse to revictimize those who have already lost money to scams."

To minimize the risk of falling victim to these scams, you should only reach out to law enforcement through official channels. Furthermore, you should keep in mind that law enforcement (especially those in executive positions) will never reach out to you this way, especially not to initiate contact.

Finally, the police will never ask for your password, financial information, or access to private services.

Via BleepingComputer