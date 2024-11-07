Key Strategies for financial institutions to combat fraud

The fraud landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by rising cyber-attacks, advancements in artificial intelligence, and increasingly sophisticated scams. In fact, our latest Experian UK Fraud and Fincrime Report 2024 shows that in 2023, fraud volumes surged by 9.3% in the UK, with third-party fraud being the most prevalent. Over half of businesses also reported increased fraud losses, and seven out of ten businesses anticipate their fraud management budgets will grow.

This situation underscores the relentless pressure on fraud teams within businesses and highlights the urgent need for robust fraud prevention strategies. A proactive and adaptive approach to fighting fraud is essential. So, what can businesses do to stay ahead in this challenging environment?

Grant Macdonald Social Links Navigation Grant Macdonald is Director of FinCrime Market Engagement at Experian.

1. Adapting strategies to increased digital adoption by consumers

Recent Experian research highlights that digital transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, with mobile wallet usage surging from 54% to 77%, retail app usage climbing from 36% to 76%, and over 80% of shoppers now using peer-to-peer payment apps. However, despite this shift towards digital convenience, concerns about online fraud remain significant. Identity theft, phishing scams, and stolen credit card information are among the top worries. Alarmingly, 66% of respondents are now concerned about identity theft, up from 58% in 2022.

To address these concerns, businesses should enhance security measures with multi-factor authentication, encryption, and regular audits. Educating consumers on recognizing and avoiding common fraud tactics is vital. Leveraging AI and machine learning can help detect and prevent fraudulent activities in real-time, while improving user experience ensures that security measures do not compromise convenience. Additionally, businesses should continuously monitor and adapt to the latest fraud trends and technologies to stay ahead of fraudsters, ensuring robust protection for their consumers.

2. Continue to invest and leverage AI for fraud prevention

AI technologies are becoming indispensable in modern fraud prevention. While investment in AI-powered measures is on the rise, our fraud report shows that the adoption of machine learning and generative AI tools remains modest. However, this trend is expected to shift soon, as businesses recognize the imperative to outpace fraudsters employing advanced AI techniques into 2025.

In addition, businesses recognize the impact on overall growth and innovation with our latest report, Experian TechUK GenAI Rating Momentum report highlighting that generative AI specifically could add up to £120 billion to the UK economy annually over the next decade. Interestingly, when looking at specific technologies, physical biometrics are gaining traction, with 84% of businesses in our research preferring methods such as facial recognition and fingerprint scans. Yet, behavioral biometrics, which analyze patterns like typing speed and touch pressure, are underutilized despite their proven effectiveness. Currently, only 25% of businesses invest in behavioral biometrics, though 79% express high confidence in its potential.

We believe integrating behavioral biometrics can significantly reduce false positives and enhance the accuracy of fraud detection systems. Therefore, businesses should consider making it a crucial investment for future-proofing security measures as soon as possible.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Address money mules and money laundering

Money muling and laundering remain considerable challenges. Money mules, who transfer illegally obtained money, are critical in financial crime networks. Our report shows that 42% of first-party current account fraud involves money muling, often perpetrated by younger adults with poor credit scores who may be the complicit victims of mule herders. Money laundering losses are rising, with nearly two-thirds of retail banks and 52% of businesses reporting increases. Over 53% of businesses plan to boost their Anti-Money Laundering (AML) budgets in 2024, driven by regulatory changes and the need for stronger anti-fraud measures.

To tackle money muling and laundering, businesses should enhance employee training, strengthen customer due diligence, and invest in advanced technology to detect suspicious activities. Collaborating with law enforcement and increasing AML budgets are also crucial. Regular audits and public awareness campaigns can further mitigate risks. These strategies will help businesses comply with regulations and protect their financial integrity.

4. Future-proof fraud strategies

A unified approach is fundamental in the fight against fraud. Integrating fraud and AML teams can enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Sharing data and coordinating responses across units can significantly improve an organization's ability to tackle financial crime. Strengthening partnerships with industry stakeholders is key to achieving this. Consumer education is also vital; raising awareness about fraud types can empower people to protect themselves.

Ultimately it is crystal clear that as fraud tactics evolve, businesses need to be proactive, vigilant and to adapt their fraud strategies as well. This includes investing in advanced technologies, educating consumers, and fostering collaboration among fraud prevention units to help safeguard and navigate the ever-changing landscape of financial crime. There is no time to lose, so businesses should act without delay.

We've featured the best encryption software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro