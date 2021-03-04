Realme Narzo 30 Pro goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Realme Narzo 30 Pro sale will in India kickstart today. The first sale of the newly launched Narzo phone will be available on Flipkart at 12 noon today. The Realme Nazro 30 Pro was launched in India last week along with the Narzo 30A affordable phone and Realme Buds Air 2. The key features of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro include - 5G chipset, a 120Hz screen, 30W fast charging, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro price and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6+64GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8+128GB variant. It is available in two colour options - Sword Black and Blade Silver. During the first sale today on Flipkart, you can avail of Rs 1,000 flat off with ICICI Bank Credit Card & Credit Card EMI transactions.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The cheapest phone with a 5G support crown currently belongs to the Realme Narzo 30 Pro device. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The same chipset also powers the Realme X7. Mali G57 will take care of graphics needs. This is also the first 5G device in the Nnazro series and the most powerful in the series yet.

In terms of display, the Realme Nazro 30 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD panel with a 90.5% screen to body ratio. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is available in two configurations - 6+64GB and 8+128GB. In the camera department, the Narzo 30 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 16MP camera.

The Narzo 30 Pro comes with a 30W fast charging to charge the 5,000mAh unit. A quick 3 minutes charge is said to offer 110 minutes usage. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos audio, Hi-Res playback, 4K video recording, UIS max stabilization, and 3.5mm headphone jack.