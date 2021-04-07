Redmi Note 10 now available via open sale

The Redmi Note 10, arguably one of the best phones in the sub Rs 15,000 segment is now available round the clock on Amazon. The Redmi Note 10 series was unveiled in March and the cheapest in the series, the vanilla Redmi Note 10 went on flash sale a few times. But, now the company has announced an open sale which means the device is available for purchase anytime and any day.

However, there is a catch, only the top-end variant will go on open sale for now and eventually, the base variant is also expected to go on open sale, but we do not have the exact date for the same yet.

Redmi Note 10 price and availability

The Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 6GB + 128GB. It is available in three colour options - Aqua Green, Shadow Black and Frost White.

The base variant goes on sale today at noon at 12 on Amazon.

Mi Fans, we've got news! #RedmiNote10 6GB+128GB will now be available round the clock on @amazonIN and https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo!You can also grab the new #Champ10n from Mi Home and Retail Stores. pic.twitter.com/Q7oq18QU4BApril 6, 2021 See more

Redmi Note 10 specs and features

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by the new Snapdragon 678 chipset, a new chipset that made its debut in India. The Snapdragon 678 is an octa-core SoC built on an 11nm platform with a max frequency of 2.2GHz and the Adreno 612 GPU. The device is available in two variants - 4+64GB and 6+128GB.

The biggest upgrade comes in terms of a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, a first for a Redmi Note device. It has a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, a peak brightness of 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 10 has a quad-camera array with a 48MP (Sony IMX582) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The 13MP selfie camera sits inside the punch-hole cut-out.

With just around 8.2mm thick and under 180g weight, Xiaomi has managed to pack in a big 5,000mAh battery. The fingerprint scanner is located on the side, embedded within the power button. This is paired with 33W fast charging. Other features include dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, IP52 rating, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an IR blaster and MIUI 12 atop Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 10 pictures

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 9 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 11 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 12 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 14 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 15 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 16 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 17 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 18 of 18 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)