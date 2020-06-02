Red Magic 5G Lite gaming phone from Nubia might launch soon globally

Nubia launched a budget gaming device in China last month. The phone dubbed ‘Nubia Play 5G’ had a 144hz display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor. Now, a tipster has revealed that the phone might make its way to global markets as the ‘Red Magic 5G Lite’.

Recent tweet from Sudhanshu has revealed the name of the device that is likely to launch sooner in the markets outside of China. The phone was spotted for certification on the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and the Eurasian Economic Commission(EEC) with a listed marketing name of ‘Red Magic 5G Lite’.

Red Magic 5G (Image credit: Nubia)

We already know everything about the original Nubia Play since it launched in China. It weighs 210 grams and has a 6.65-inch FHD+ SAMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Beauty of this display is it is devoid of any ugly notches with minimum bezels in top and bottom.

It also boasts 4096 auto brightness adjustment levels and has a 144hz refresh rate. The 240hz touch sampling rate is probably to ensure low latency in touch responsiveness while gaming.

The Nubia Play has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with support for 5G connectivity and adreno 620 GPU for graphics on-board. Despite being a gaming-centric device, the phone has quite the camera sensors.

There is a 48MP Sony IMX 582, 8MP wide-angle, a 2MP Macro and 2MP depth sensors for rear optics. Selfie shooter on the front is a 12MP sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C with support for 30W fast charging.

The device runs on Nubia UI 8.0 based on Android 10 and has storage variants starting from 6/8GB RAM with 128/256GB UFS 2.1 storage.