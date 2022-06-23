Recurring EV battery fires: Scania shows the way to safety

Audio player loading…

Getting battery pack right is the key to success in the electric vehicles (EVs) business. World over, however, there is some scepticism over EVs due to some unfortunate fire incidents and explosions of battery packs (in EVs). There is a general feeling that auto majors are not showing adequate interest in the battery pack as they mostly seem to outsource its manufacture and research to third party companies.

Swedish commercial vehicles major Scania (now part of the Volkswagen group) is, mercifully, proving to be different. The Södertälje-headquartered company (near Stockholm) has set up battery laboratory to physically test battery cells, modules and packs.

This battery lab will function alongside the Scania's battery assembly plant in Södertälje. Scania, which has invested around 15.5 million Euros in the new lab, says there is a need to intensify battery testing and tailored deployment in the electrification journey.

"Safety is one of Scania’s core values, and when it comes to batteries, the risks are literally invisible. A battery is always energized, and a wrongdoing can be fatal. So we work hard with learning on how to handle the batteries correct," the Swedish company said.

Battery tested for different climatic conditions

(Image credit: Scania)

"With a battery factory close to our assembly line almost in place, and a test track optimised for electric and autonomous vehicles on its way, a battery lab at our Research & Development facility was on the wish list. And now it is a reality," the company said.

The Scania battery lab can carry out tests on 170 objects simultaneously, with focus on battery performance and lifespan evaluation in varying climate conditions from -40°C to 70°C. The technicians will examine and identify the best operational conditions for the battery, considering things such as temperature setpoint, state of charge window and charging power profile for tailored utilisation in optimising battery life and customer needs.

The facility consists of three 250-square metre test halls for battery cells, modules and packs, and each area is its own fire compartment for safety. The increase in capacity compared to the 'old' laboratory is huge. And it is called for, as soon it will be able to offer vehicles with batteries capable of 1,000 kWh, Scania said. "That is real development. Currently, we have 20 test rigs, and their individual ability is massive."

With this lab, Scania can test the performance of battery packs on operational electric trucks and buses without removing batteries. Vehicles are parked close to the lab and connected to testing equipment.

Jakob Öman, Head of Battery Cell & Module Testing, was quoted as saying: "Scania will have amazing delivery in the 2020s’ as we will set the specification for our own battery cell with our demands and needs considered, design and produce our own battery packs and do 100% of all planning and software ourselves."