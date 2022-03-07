Realme's next phone may arrive with OnePlus's marquee feature

Audio player loading…

Realme is said to be getting multiple phones ready for a launch and one such mid-range device is expected to come with a feature that’s found on all iPhones and most OnePlus devices.

We’re talking about the physical alert slider button that helps turn the phone silent instantly without the need to unlock it and manually tap on the relevant setting options.

A report by MySmartPrice hints that the Oppo-offshoot might bring this feature to one of its upcoming mid-range smartphones. Though the details of this phone are murky as of now, tipster Yogesh Brar hints that the phone might debut next month.

If this happens, this would be the first time a Realme phone might borrow a feature from its cousin in the BBK Electronics group. For those unaware, all OnePlus phones come with a physical alert slider that lets users choose between three different profiles – silent, vibrate only and ring mode.

We’re not sure how Realme plans to use this new feature, however, we expect that it could be similar to OnePlus’ implementation. Going by the report the upcoming phone from Realme could take on the OnePlus Nord CE lineup – which is the only lineup in OnePlus’ repertoire that doesn’t have a physical slider.

Brand synergy or killing the identity?

Both OnePlus and Realme have been connected to each other via Oppo, Realme has always preferred to call itself an independent brand.

However, both OnePlus and Realme run on a custom version of Oppo’s ColorOS, use the same fast-charging tech, use the same Oppo manufacturing facilities and the devices are also eerily similar.

With Pete Lau overseeing the brand synergy between all the three brands – Oppo, OnePlus and Realme, the gap has gradually narrowed down.

While this could be highly profitable for the brand, the end users might see this as the same phone/technology being sold in three different packagings and with different brand names.

