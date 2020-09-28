Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale in India today: price, availability, and specs

Realme's latest Narzo 20 series was unveiled in India last week. The company announced three new phones including a "Pro" model. Today, the Realme Narzo 20 will go on sale for the first time in India.

The Realme Narzo 20 is the successor to the Narzo 10. It comes with a gaming-centric MediaTek chipset, massive battery, and 48MP camera. The Realme Narzo 20 x will go on sale at 12 noon today via Flipkart. The Realme Narzo 20 base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 10,499. And, the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,499. The device is available in two shades - Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Narzo 20 specs

The successor to the Narzo 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC, an upgrade from G80 SoC. On the inside, the device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, the biggest on any Narzo phone yet. With this battery, you can have a 43-hour call or 18 movies on YouTube on a single charge. For those who want more, there is a super battery saving mode that can help you get much longer battery life. Realme is also providing an 18W USB fast charger(Type-C) in the box.

The Realme Narzo 20 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It is a 60Hz panel with 20:9 aspect ratio and 562 nits. The device comes in two storage options with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage. For optics, you get the Samsung GM1 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture followed by an 8MP(f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear.

Other features of the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/AGPS, Beidou, Glonass for navigation, and triple card slot. The device runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10.