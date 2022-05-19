Realme is possibly working on a new tablet with Snapdragon 870 processor

Audio player loading…

Realme, after launching the Realme Pad Mini. is prepping up to unveil another tablet which will be a high-end offering. The brand-new tablet by Realme is said to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. With this step, the tablet will be able to take on the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5 review.

In a report published by News.MyDrivers, it has been revealed that the tablet will have a QHD+ LCD display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate of the tablet will let the gamers enjoy heavy games that require a high frame rate.

Apart from that, the device will also have an 8360mAh battery that will go on for more than a day even after extensive use. As of now, there are no details available regarding the price and other specifications of the smartphone.

It seems like the readers have to wait a while to know more about the tablet. As for the pricing, the tablet will be most probably priced at around Rs 25,000 which will keep it in direct competition with the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Furthermore, the tablet will be launched around the end of this month. Firstly, the smartphone will be launched in China, followed by the global and India rollout of the device.

What's the competition?

Realme's latest tablet will be competing with upcoming devices like the OnePlus Pad, Oppo Pad, and others. While the Oppo Pad also runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the OnePlus tablet is expected to get a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It would be interesting to see how the upcoming Realme tablet will compete with other alternatives from the brands.

Realme's recent offering, the Air Pad Mini, failed to make an impact in the global and the Indian market. The tablet was a budget device with mediocre features and a basic level UniSoC processor. Due to this, expectations are already high from the upcoming tablet.

