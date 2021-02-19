Realme GT certification suggests it won’t bring the charging upgrade we expected

The flagship Realme GT launch is just a few days away now, which means we’re going to learn a lot more about it very soon. A new spotting sheds some light on its charging capabilities — and it could disappoint many.
A phone with the model number RMX2202 (which corresponds to the Realme GT) recently passed through China’s 3C certification, which is a clearance all products need to get before going on sale in China. The power adapter accompanying it had a 65W (10V 6.5A) charging spec. 65W Super Dart charging can also be seen on many of the company’s recent launches such as the Realme X7 Pro.
This bit contradicts the earlier reports of the Realme GT offering 125W Ultra Dart charging, which is claimed to fully recharge a phone in just about 15 minutes, with a 33% charge taking only 3 minutes. Unveiled all the way in July of 2020, Ultra Dart charging is yet to make an appearance on a commercially available smartphone.
The technology involves using a bi-cell implementation with four charge pumps: one to halve the voltage and three to split the load at 42W each. It is based on Oppo’s 125W Flash Charge.
There is a slim possibility that the 125W charger will be an optional accessory and not a part of the regular Realme GT bundle, but the certification has no mention of that.
Thankfully, other leaks are a lot clearer. The Realme GT is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM, and a large 5,000mAh battery. Considering that fast charging might not be as fast as we previously expected, a bigger battery offers some consolation.
Along with that, the phone is expected to come with a triple-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter. The remaining specs and features should surface very soon, as the launch is slated for March 4 in China.
