Realme GT certification suggests it won’t bring the charging upgrade we expected

The flagship Realme GT launch is just a few days away now, which means we’re going to learn a lot more about it very soon. A new spotting sheds some light on its charging capabilities — and it could disappoint many.

A phone with the model number RMX2202 (which corresponds to the Realme GT) recently passed through China’s 3C certification, which is a clearance all products need to get before going on sale in China. The power adapter accompanying it had a 65W (10V 6.5A) charging spec. 65W Super Dart charging can also be seen on many of the company’s recent launches such as the Realme X7 Pro.

(Image credit: 3C certification)

This bit contradicts the earlier reports of the Realme GT offering 125W Ultra Dart charging, which is claimed to fully recharge a phone in just about 15 minutes, with a 33% charge taking only 3 minutes. Unveiled all the way in July of 2020, Ultra Dart charging is yet to make an appearance on a commercially available smartphone.

The technology involves using a bi-cell implementation with four charge pumps: one to halve the voltage and three to split the load at 42W each. It is based on Oppo’s 125W Flash Charge .

There is a slim possibility that the 125W charger will be an optional accessory and not a part of the regular Realme GT bundle, but the certification has no mention of that.

Thankfully, other leaks are a lot clearer. The Realme GT is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM, and a large 5,000mAh battery. Considering that fast charging might not be as fast as we previously expected, a bigger battery offers some consolation.

Along with that, the phone is expected to come with a triple-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter. The remaining specs and features should surface very soon, as the launch is slated for March 4 in China .

Via GSMArena