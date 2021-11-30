Realme GT 2 Pro renders surface online - a Google Nexus 6P lookalike?

Having rolled out some value-for-money mid-range smartphones in recent times, Realme is now going into premium mode in the flagship market with its Realme GT 2 Pro . In a series of earlier leaks, the pricing and specifications of the smartphone were tipped online a few days ago. Now, we have 91Mobiles sharing some design specs the Realme GT 2 Pro that surfaced online.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer known as OnLeaks has shared the renders of the upcoming Realme flagship. The company has already said that they are going to provide a better camera, performance and design in this one. As seen in the renders, Realme is going to change the design statement completely in the new device. The design of the device seems highly inspired by Google Nexus 6P .

A major design change in Realme GT 2 Pro is that it could arrive with a horizontal rear camera bump. In addition, the device can get a triple rear camera set up, including a 50MP primary snapper and a GR lens. The back panel could be ceramic, and the flat flame seems to be metal. The front design of the smartphone has not been confirmed yet, though we can speculate that it will get narrow bezels and a punch-hole cut out for the front camera.

Realme GT 2 Pro expected pricing

Realme GT 2 Pro's vanilla variant could be priced somewhere around $799 that converts to Rs 60,000. This one by Realme is going to be one of the most expensive smartphones to date. There is no word regarding the availability of the smartphone as of now. We can expect that the new rumors can include the release date of the smartphone too.

Realme GT 2 Pro expected specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro may get a 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Latest leaks suggest that the smartphone might run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device could get 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage. It may operate on the Android 12 operating system topped with Realme UI 3.0 skin.

In terms of optics, Realme GT 2 Pro may sport a triple rear camera setup that could include a 50MP primary snapper, 50MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. Considering the previous leaks around the device, it was expected that the device may include a 108MP primary sensor at the back. Nonetheless, the new leaks have a different story to tell.

At the front, a 32MP camera can be expected for video calls and selfies. Previous rumors have also suggested that the device may support 125W UltraDart charging. However, there is no confirmation regarding the other features of the device like battery capacity, connectivity options, etc.