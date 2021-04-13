Realme C20 goes on sale in India today: price, specs and availability

Realme C20, the latest addition to the company's popular C series that already boasts of C21 and C25, goes on sale in India from 12 noon today.

The entry-level smartphones Realme C25, Realme C21, and Realme C20 were unveiled at Realme’s virtual launch event last week. The new trio in the budget C series is priced under Rs 10,000 and sports a big battery.

The company claims that its has sold over 32 million C series devices globally.

Realme C20 specs & availability

Realme C20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The large display is equipped with a 6.5-inch screen, with a larger field of view, the smartphone features a mini drop display design.

It comes with a 5000 mAh massive battery.

The Realme C20 is similar to the Realme C21 but has some downgrades. It misses out on the fingerprint scanner.

On to the camera, it is equipped with 8MP AI camera that has an f/2.0 large aperture.

Realme C20 is available in two colours - Cool Grey and Cool Blue, priced at Rs 6,799 (2GB+32GB) for the first 1 million customers. Post that realme C20 will be priced at Rs 6,999 only.

The first sale is from today afternoon on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.