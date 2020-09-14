Realme 7 Pro to go on sale in India today

The Realme 7 Pro will be available for purchase today in India for the first time. The device was unveiled earlier this month along with the Realme 7 and other lifestyle products.

The first sale is scheduled at 12 noon today on Flipkart and Realme.com. The device comes in two configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. It will be available in two finishes - Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue - both with matte finishes for a more premium look.

As a part of the launch offer, you can avail two years of Discovery Plus Premium Subscription at Rs 299. There is also standard No-cost EMI offers available on select devices.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The key highlight of the device is the inclusion of 65W Super Dart fast charging, a feature that only a few flagships offered until now. It is claimed to take the 4,500mAh battery from zero to full in about 35 minutes, with a 12-minute charge taking the phone to 50%. It also supports 18W PD and QC charging standards.

The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits of peak brightness. The refresh rate, however, is 60Hz from the Realme 6 Pro’s 90Hz.

As for optics, you get the second-gen 64MP f/1.8 camera which uses the Sony IMX682 image sensor which is 1/1.73-inches in size. It is followed by an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP and a monochrome filter lens. The selfie camera has a resolution of 32MP and resides in a punch-hole notch on the top left.

On the inside, the Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, triple card slot and Dolby Atmos audio.