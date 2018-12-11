Reaching the level of trust needed for mass AI adoption

AI technology will completely transform the workplace as menial tasks, and some non-routine jobs, are digitalised through robotics and process automation. Collaborative robots – or ‘co-bots’ – will allow for greater efficiency while also taking some of the day-to-day strain off employees.

From a productivity perspective, we spend a third of our time in the workplace collecting and processing data. AI and robotics could all but eliminate this work, freeing us up from time-consuming administration and allowing us to focus on other more creative or rewarding aspects of our jobs. AI technology cannot replace people but it can work alongside humans to boost business productivity and make employees’ lives easier.

For example, customer service representatives at Sun Chemical, the world's largest producer of printing inks and pigments, used to spend an average of 30 to 40 percent of their time on data entry. The company is now using advanced machine learning to automate data-heavy and time-intensive sales order processes, enabling their employees to spend more of their time delivering a truly exceptional level of customer service.