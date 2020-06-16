Qualcomm's new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor may come with a larger scanning area

The in-display fingerprint sensor has been one of the best additions to the smartphones of late. However, people have often reported issues in unlocking the device because of the limited area that can sense fingerprint to unlock the device. And while Vivo can be credited for democratizing the technology, Qualcomm is planning to take it further as it is reportedly testing a new sensor that not only is faster than the current sensors but has a larger testing area.

This new sensor is reportedly an improved Ultrasonic sensor that debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and can be found on the company's current flagship smartphones like Galaxy S20 series (except Galaxy S10e) and the Note 10 series. According to sources, the new solution is already under testing and is a 20mm*30mm Ultrasonic type fingerprint sensor.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Improved and fast

It is reported that the sensor may only debut with the next-gen flagship SoC – Snapdragon 875 that will power the flagship smartphones coming out in 2021. This new sensor is said to be faster than the current one and will have a much larger scanning area helping in unlocking the device with higher accuracy.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

GizmoChina also reports about the existence of yet another sensor that can increase the security of your smartphone several notches high. This is called 2nd-gen 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor and can identify two-different fingerprints at the same time. This will allow users to use both the thumbs, for example, at the same time to be able to unlock the phone.

While the blog hints that Samsung Galaxy Note 20, that is scheduled to launch in August this year, may feature this new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor, however, it is way too early to predict this.